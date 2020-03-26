Homeserve (LON:HSV) PT Lowered to GBX 1,100

Homeserve (LON:HSV) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Homeserve to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,370 ($18.02) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered Homeserve to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) target price (up from GBX 1,350 ($17.76)) on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($14.34) price objective on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Homeserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,339 ($17.61).

LON:HSV traded up GBX 61 ($0.80) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,010 ($13.29). 649,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86. Homeserve has a one year low of GBX 755.81 ($9.94) and a one year high of GBX 1,352 ($17.78). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,154.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,202.66.

In other Homeserve news, insider Katrina Cliffe acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,325 ($17.43) per share, with a total value of £39,750 ($52,288.87). Also, insider Olivier Grémillon acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 875 ($11.51) per share, with a total value of £8,750 ($11,510.13). Over the last three months, insiders bought 9,920 shares of company stock valued at $12,033,443.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

