HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

In other news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $174,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,768.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Mitchell purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,886 shares of company stock worth $328,025. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in HomeStreet by 29.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in HomeStreet by 7.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in HomeStreet by 299.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 46,564 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its stake in HomeStreet by 41.5% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 483,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 141,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $20.39 on Thursday. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $35.44. The company has a market cap of $489.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

