Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on HMC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,234,000 after acquiring an additional 354,195 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,151,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,148,000 after purchasing an additional 203,324 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 517,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 148,256 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in Honda Motor by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 497,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,189,000 after purchasing an additional 121,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HMC opened at $22.78 on Thursday. Honda Motor has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $34.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.