Horizen Hits Market Capitalization of $48.20 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $5.53 or 0.00082736 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $48.20 million and $2.10 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00470853 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00112608 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002251 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002532 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000405 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,714,675 coins. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Binance, Graviex, COSS, Bittrex, DragonEX, OKEx, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

