HorusPay Market Cap Hits $496,343.84 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 316.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, HorusPay has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One HorusPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE. HorusPay has a total market cap of $496,343.84 and approximately $6.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.15 or 0.02557944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00185918 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00041857 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00033720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

