Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,042,000 after acquiring an additional 41,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Howard Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Howard Hughes stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.08. 39,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,015. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.62. Howard Hughes Corp has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $135.42.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $284.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.45 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 2.21%. Howard Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howard Hughes Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $63,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,752.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Orrock sold 2,000 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $189,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,851.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,719 shares of company stock worth $648,336. 7.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

