HP (NYSE:HPQ) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about HP (NYSE:HPQ) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. HP earned a coverage optimism score of 0.70 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the computer maker an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

HPQ stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 20,614,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,201,526. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61. HP has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

