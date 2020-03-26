HSBC Analysts Give Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) a €55.00 Price Target

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) received a €55.00 ($63.95) price target from analysts at HSBC in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FRA. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.47 ($70.31).

Shares of FRA opened at €38.28 ($44.51) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €70.07. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a twelve month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a twelve month high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

