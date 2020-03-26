HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

HSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cfra raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.13. 7,965,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,115,095. HSBC has a 1-year low of $26.83 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $120.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.94%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 107.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in HSBC by 135.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 78,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the third quarter worth $6,884,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 57.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in HSBC in the third quarter worth $5,424,000. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

