HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Price Target Cut to $1.50

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) had its price target decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 357.32% from the stock’s current price.

HTGM has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.43.

HTGM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,100,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,920. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.33. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.97% and a negative return on equity of 88.60%. As a group, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 142,012 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 173,847 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2,037.9% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 2,137,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 2,037,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

