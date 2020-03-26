Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl decreased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,200 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HTHT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. 48.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HTHT shares. Morgan Stanley raised Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, CLSA reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.16.

HTHT traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $30.16. 60,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,307. Huazhu Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $45.39. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.46.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

