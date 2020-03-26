Hubii Network (HBT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.00

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded up 51.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Hubii Network has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hubii Network has traded up 25.4% against the dollar. One Hubii Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0900 or 0.00001332 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.00 or 0.02560543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00192523 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042090 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034164 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Hubii Network Profile

Hubii Network’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,485,602 tokens. Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork. Hubii Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jacobotoll. The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork. The official website for Hubii Network is www.hubii.network.

Buying and Selling Hubii Network

Hubii Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hubii Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hubii Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

