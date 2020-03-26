Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.06% of Humana worth $30,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Humana by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,191,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,902,965,000 after purchasing an additional 169,791 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Humana by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,537,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,592,000 after buying an additional 167,355 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Humana by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,197,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,087,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,129,000 after buying an additional 841,298 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 808,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,392,000 after acquiring an additional 27,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $457.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.00.

Humana stock traded up $12.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $281.93. The company had a trading volume of 565,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $384.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $331.10 and a 200 day moving average of $322.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

