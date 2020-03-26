Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) Short Interest Up 504.9% in March

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 504.9% from the February 27th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
In other Hunt Companies Finance Trust news, CEO James Peter Flynn bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,744.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 58,400 shares of company stock worth $72,986 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCFT. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,010,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 172,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.
NYSE HCFT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,755. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.29.
Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.57%. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.
About Hunt Companies Finance Trust
Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.
