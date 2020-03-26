Hunting (LON:HTG) Given New GBX 210 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 210 ($2.76) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hunting to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 320 ($4.21) in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 398 ($5.24) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hunting presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 350.50 ($4.61).

Shares of LON HTG traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 193.10 ($2.54). 351,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,125. Hunting has a 12 month low of GBX 150.90 ($1.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 657 ($8.64). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 265.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 373.45. The company has a market cap of $321.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

In related news, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 58,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 314 ($4.13), for a total value of £183,774.78 ($241,745.30). Also, insider Carol Chesney bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 304 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £12,160 ($15,995.79).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

