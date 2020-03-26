Hunting plc (LON:HTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hunting plc (LON:HTG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 350.50 ($4.61).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 398 ($5.24) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Hunting to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 320 ($4.21) in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Hunting alerts:

In related news, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 58,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 314 ($4.13), for a total transaction of £183,774.78 ($241,745.30). Also, insider Carol Chesney acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 304 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £12,160 ($15,995.79).

Shares of HTG stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 192.70 ($2.53). The stock had a trading volume of 158,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 265.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 373.45. Hunting has a 52-week low of GBX 150.90 ($1.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 657 ($8.64). The firm has a market capitalization of $321.25 million and a PE ratio of 8.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Hunting’s payout ratio is presently 0.38%.

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.