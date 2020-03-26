Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HUN. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra reduced their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.01.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $15.20 on Thursday. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntsman news, VP Robert Wade Rogers acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 394,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,405,743.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $263,571.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 44,625 shares of company stock worth $789,217. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 27.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,553,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,140,000 after acquiring an additional 339,153 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $299,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 162.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 118.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 109,328 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

