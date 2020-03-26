Huobi Token (HT) One Day Volume Tops $116.96 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. Huobi Token has a market cap of $759.48 million and $116.96 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for about $3.36 or 0.00050530 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Huobi, Gate.io and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000674 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.05 or 0.04472290 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00063558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00036968 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015074 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010813 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,294,793 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, DDEX, Huobi and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

