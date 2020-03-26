Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Given a C$3.50 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) has been given a C$3.50 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Husky Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$11.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.46.

Get Husky Energy alerts:

TSE:HSE traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$3.58. 4,788,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53. Husky Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.21 and a 52-week high of C$14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.71.

In other news, Director Asim Ghosh bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 148,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$445,031.60.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Husky Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husky Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.