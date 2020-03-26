HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Stake Trimmed by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl lowered its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,500 shares during the quarter. HUTCHISON CHINA/S makes up 2.3% of Capital International Sarl’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital International Sarl owned about 0.45% of HUTCHISON CHINA/S worth $15,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 28.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HUTCHISON CHINA/S alerts:

HCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

HCM traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $18.92. The company had a trading volume of 44,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.66. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 0.78.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM).

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.