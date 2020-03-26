HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.66% from the company’s current price.

HUYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HUYA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of HUYA from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HUYA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

Shares of HUYA stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.58. 1,028,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57. HUYA has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $29.45.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in HUYA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,486,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,387,000 after acquiring an additional 105,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in HUYA by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,172,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HUYA by 2,989.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,797,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642,652 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in HUYA by 458.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,259,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,580 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in HUYA by 8.7% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,172,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,987,000 after acquiring an additional 253,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

