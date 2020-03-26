HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the February 27th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered HV Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered HV Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:HVBC traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.05. 5,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. HV Bancorp has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HV Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,691 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 7.33% of HV Bancorp worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HV Bancorp Company Profile

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

