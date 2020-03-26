Hydro (HYDRO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $289,617.00

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Hydro token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Mercatox, Upbit and DEx.top. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $289,617.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hydro has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00050438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000676 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $329.54 or 0.04877521 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00063713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036625 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014716 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010510 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Hydro Token Profile

Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Upbit, CoinEx, BitMart, Bittrex, Mercatox, BitForex, DEx.top, Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

