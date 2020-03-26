Hyperion Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.83 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $21.30 million and $1.83 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hyperion token can currently be bought for about $0.0672 or 0.00000996 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, CoinExchange, Bibox and Bgogo.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.67 or 0.02558190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00194141 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034139 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space.

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bgogo, CoinExchange and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

