Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) received a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective from investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential downside of 39.16% from the stock’s current price.

HYQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €375.00 ($436.05) price objective on Hypoport and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €365.00 ($424.42) target price on Hypoport and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

HYQ opened at €263.00 ($305.81) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €310.35 and its 200-day moving average price is €292.30. Hypoport has a one year low of €164.20 ($190.93) and a one year high of €386.50 ($449.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Hypoport Company Profile

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four business units: Credit Platform, Financial Product Sales – Institutional Clients, Financial Product Sales – Private Clients, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

