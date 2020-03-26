I/O Coin (IOC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,675.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $742,751.49 and $1,675.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0411 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.01009663 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00031461 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,062,395 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io.

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

