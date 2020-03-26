i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of i3 Verticals worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 135.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 22.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 51.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IIIV. BidaskClub downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Shares of IIIV stock traded up $2.30 on Thursday, reaching $18.81. 10,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,856. i3 Verticals Inc has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $398.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.58.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

