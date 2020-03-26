Ian Middlemas Purchases 240,000 Shares of Sovereign Metals Limited (ASX:SVM) Stock

Sovereign Metals Limited (ASX:SVM) insider Ian Middlemas purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,640.00 ($14,638.30).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.11. Sovereign Metals Limited has a 12 month low of A$0.08 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of A$0.15 ($0.11). The firm has a market cap of $35.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

About Sovereign Metals

Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Australia and Malawi. The company holds 100% interests in the Central Malawi graphite project, which consists of the Malingunde saprolite-hosted graphite project and the Duwi Flake graphite project located in Malawi.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

