ICON (ICX) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last week, ICON has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market cap of $111.01 million and $11.63 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00003102 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, IDEX, Hotbit and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.06 or 0.02565214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00196544 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00026146 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00042413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034418 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 530,461,281 coins. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, COSS, OKEx, Allbit, Bithumb, IDEX, DragonEX, Bitbns, Upbit, HitBTC, Hotbit, ABCC, Gate.io, Rfinex, CoinTiger and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

