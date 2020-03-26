Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $170.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $182.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.29% from the company’s previous close.

ICLR has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Icon from $182.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Icon in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Icon in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Icon in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.27.

Shares of ICLR stock traded up $8.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,112. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.43 and a 200-day moving average of $157.74. Icon has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $178.99.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $725.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.13 million. Icon had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 13.33%. Icon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Icon will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Icon by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 28,209 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Icon by 7.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Icon by 1.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Icon by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Icon by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 7,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

