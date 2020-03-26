IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $292.86.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.34. The stock had a trading volume of 24,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,335. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $296.25. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,135,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 191,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,981,000 after buying an additional 142,274 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,369,000 after purchasing an additional 135,058 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,879.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,897,000 after purchasing an additional 126,887 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,943,000 after purchasing an additional 121,902 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

