IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 191,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,981,000 after acquiring an additional 142,274 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,369,000 after buying an additional 135,058 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,879.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,897,000 after purchasing an additional 126,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,943,000 after purchasing an additional 121,902 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 590,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,117,000 after purchasing an additional 113,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. BidaskClub cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.86.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $216.34. The company had a trading volume of 24,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,335. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 0.82. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $296.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

