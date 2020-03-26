IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 689.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.86.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $214.23 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $296.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.32.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

