IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Holdings Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,867,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,391 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.05% of IDT worth $13,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDT. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of IDT by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of IDT by 43.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in IDT by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDT stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,970. IDT Co. has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.05.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $323.89 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 0.36%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of IDT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of IDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

About IDT

IDT Corporation operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers; and payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, domestic bill payment, and international money transfer services.

