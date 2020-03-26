Ignition Price Reaches $0.0588 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Ignition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0588 or 0.00000869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Ignition has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Ignition has a market cap of $75,022.10 and approximately $2.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00032122 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00082394 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,828.49 or 1.00902639 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00067417 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000688 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000346 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00001272 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,288,268 coins and its circulating supply is 1,275,095 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org.

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

