IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,665,010,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,464,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $257,342,000 after buying an additional 1,692,449 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,031,168 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $150,894,000 after acquiring an additional 828,231 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,368,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $175,960,000 after purchasing an additional 681,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CVS Health from to in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Shares of CVS opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.