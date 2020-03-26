IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 16,489 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 285,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $8,616,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 60.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 412,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 156,071 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $13.51 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.15.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

