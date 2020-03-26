IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 788 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,589,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,543,000 after buying an additional 103,755 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 872,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 838,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,701,000 after purchasing an additional 51,078 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 722,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,563,000 after purchasing an additional 77,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 583,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $144.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $123.28 and a one year high of $211.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.12 and its 200 day moving average is $189.36.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

