IHT Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,815 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,762,334,000 after purchasing an additional 762,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 227,958 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in salesforce.com by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,130,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,159,663,000 after purchasing an additional 435,127 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,389,563 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $876,558,000 after buying an additional 251,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,225,781 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $687,281,000 after buying an additional 119,839 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM opened at $147.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.51 billion, a PE ratio of 735.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.02, for a total transaction of $825,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.42 per share, for a total transaction of $165,462.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,828.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,300 shares of company stock worth $566,544 and have sold 403,088 shares worth $69,427,979. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.71.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.