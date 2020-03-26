IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 388.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $65.27 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $56.27 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5965 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

