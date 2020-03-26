IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $127.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $186.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

