IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,325,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,598,000 after buying an additional 103,719 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 19.1% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,477.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,691.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,683 shares of company stock worth $17,217,165 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $90.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.55%.

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.43.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.