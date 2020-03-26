IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,954,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

Shares of XT opened at $34.30 on Thursday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $45.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average of $40.82.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.