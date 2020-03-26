IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,208,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,676 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,974.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 815,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 804,190 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,661,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,612,000 after acquiring an additional 751,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,926,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,809,000 after acquiring an additional 675,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,448,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $85.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.90 and a 200-day moving average of $91.26. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $95.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

