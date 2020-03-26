IHT Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.99 Million in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $30.67 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.63.

