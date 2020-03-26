IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,929 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $47.72 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $63.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average is $58.26.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

