IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $23.29 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.79.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

