IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $85.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.23. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

