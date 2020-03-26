IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 173,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,691,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,358,000 after buying an additional 1,052,064 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $11,012,211,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,775,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,552,000 after buying an additional 244,825 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.08.

BMY stock opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

