IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,842 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

IEUR opened at $35.88 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $50.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.72.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.